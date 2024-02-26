J&K HC Quashes 4 PSA Detention Orders

Allowing separately filed petitions, a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul quashed detention orders against Ghowhar Ahmad Bhat of Cheermarg Zainapora Shopian,

Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Nildong Batapora Shopian, Nadeem Ayoub Itoo of Mohammadpora Kulgam and Arshid Ahmad Mir of Brakpora Anantnag.

While Bhat and Irshad were detained in terms of orders dated 28.06.2022 and 20.06.2022 respectively passed by District Magistrate Shopian, Itoo was booked by virtue of an order dated 11.06.2022, passed by District Magistrate Kulgam while Mir was detained

on the basis of an order

dated 01.09.2022 passed by District Magistrate Anantnag.

The Court directed the authorities to set all these detainees at liberty forthwith provided they were not required in other cases.

