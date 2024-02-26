Click N' Close Welcomes Polly Cracchiolo As Wholesale Loan Division Expands

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Click n' Close , a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels, today announced Polly Cracchiolo has joined the organization's third-party originator (TPO) sales team as an account executive.







Photo caption: Polly Cracchiolo of Click n' Close.

“Polly has a proven record of helping clients and borrowers find success. With our ambitious plans for 2024, her arrival couldn't be more opportune,” said Click n' Close Executive Director, TPO Lending Adam Rieke.“As our TPO program rapidly expands, Polly's experience is appreciated. We want to provide our clients with seasoned account executives full of expertise to help them navigate the current market.”

With more than two decades of lending experience, Cracchiolo specializes in government and conventional loans. She joins from Eleven Mortgage, where she was a Senior Account Executive. Her background includes various positions at First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, Mr. Cooper, Banc Home Loans, Kinectra Federal Credit Union and more.

“I'm extremely happy to join Click n' Close and, more importantly, happy to expand options to future homeowners,” said Cracchiolo.“Click n' Close has continuously evolved with cutting-edge loan programs. I'm eager to help lenders leverage these tools.”

In this new role, Cracchiolo will be under Ken Weislak's leadership, the National TPO Business Development Manager at Click n' Close.

About Click' n' Close, Inc.:

Click 'n' Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click' n' Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click' n' Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click' n' Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click' n' Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.

