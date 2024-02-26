Deals At Gulfood A Surprise Amid Strong Demand

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Gulfood 2024, an exhibition that ended on Friday (23) in the United Arab Emirates, had its largest attendance since pre-COVID levels and a very strong business turnover for Brazilians. So said Rafael Solimeo, head of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) office in Dubai, who accompanied the country's participation in the Middle East's biggest food and beverage exhibition.

Solimeo: Exhibition is at its peak

“The exhibition is at its peak – it's giant this year,” he said. In addition to the large attendance, Solimeo noticed that visitors were genuinely interested in making deals and that Brazilian companies were very well-prepared to cater to them.“Instead of negotiations that dragged on for one, two months, as we used to see, buyers arrive at the stands with their order in hands,” he said.

The executive credits this performance to a handful of factors, including the proximity to Ramadan, the Islamic holy month when Muslims fast during the day and make collective meals at sundown, thus boosting the demand for foodstuff. Solimeo believes that buyers use the exhibition to settle their orders, as during the Ramadan business slows down. During the holy period, companies from these countries usually shorten their office hours and reduced their professional activities.

Solimeo also noticed a relation between the increased demand for Brazilian companies in the current global landscape. He believes that the geopolitical instability in some regions make the Arabs strengthen their gaze to Brazil as a reliable, steady supplier. He also saw Brazilian companies very well-prepared to cater to the region and believes that the Halal do Brasil project, which promotes the presence of the Halal Brazilian product overseas and boosts training of Brazilian companies in this niche, has influenced this.

Brazilian presence

Carvalho: An exhibition with many deals

The ABCC took 11 companies to exhibit at Gulfood, but the Brazilian presence went beyond, with pavilions organized by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) and partner entities, including 117 Brazilian companies, as well and independent stands of some brands.“I believe that over 130 Brazilian companies were at Gulfood,” said Solimeo. The ABCC and ApexBrasil carried out actions of the Halal do Brasil project during the show, including serving menus with Brazilian halal products.

Other participants also had a positive perception of Gulfood.“A very busy show, with many deals, said ABCC New Business director Estevão Carvalho, who was at the show. He says that ABCC members reunited with clients and met new ones at the show.“A quiet remarkable presence of the ABCC and its members,” he told ANBA.

Hamaoui of Nad Al Shiba: Experience

Alsharq International Trade was one of the participants at the ABCC space. The company works with exports of coffee, sugar, and other commodities to the Middle East and North Africa. Its owner Mansour Ahmad Mansour liked the show.“The exhibition is perfect,” he said on the second day. Nad Al Shiba International General Trade, which sells commodities from Brazil to the Arab world also exhibited with the ABCC. Commercial director Omar Hamaoui said that new deals were signed.“An excellent opportunity, an excellent experience,” he said. Alta Paulista Mixed Agricultural Cooperative (CAMAP) and trading firm Francfort were at the show selling peanuts, while AgroExport sold live cattle.

ABCC agreements

The ABCC used Gulfood to strengthen ties with its partners in the region. It signed memorandums of understanding with Saudi Arabia's Unaizah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Abu Dhabi Food Hub. The hub is at the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad), and the ABCC will support Brazilian companies interested in establishing themselves there.

Brazilian churrasco, with halal meat, in Dubai

The Unaizah Chamber and the ABCC will help their members tap out opportunities in each other's country. Saudi Arabia held at Gulfood a large celebration of its foundation day, February 22, with a flashy stand at the entrance of the exhibition. The ABCC was one of the guests and honorees. Solimeo noticed a large presence of Saudis in the show in Dubai and believes this is related to the country's growth, particularly in tourism, which has boosted the demand for food.

The two MoUs were signed at Gulfood and celebrated at a churrasco at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai last Thursday (22), held by the ABCC and ApexBrasil through the Halal do Brasil project.“It was a very special dinner, as it was the first time I saw a Brazil's espeto corrido in the UAE,” said Solimeo, who lives in the Arab country. Featuring a Brazilian singer, the event took Brazil's atmosphere to the UAE and was attended by illustrious guests representing local associations, diplomats, businesspeople, and others.

