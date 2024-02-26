Startup Leaders Wish Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Speedy Recovery

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath have received speedy recovery wishes from several startup leaders after they got to know from his X post that he suffered a mild stroke around six weeks ago.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -- any of these could be possible reasons," Kamath posted on Monday.

To which, BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover, replied, "Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad's demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break."

Founder and CEO of Capitalmind, Deepak Shenoy, said that this has been a super tough time for Kamath, "take it easy and wish you the best to be healthy and smiling soon."

Kamath, in his post, mentioned that he is on the path to recovery.

"Hey buddy. Take care. Here if you need anything. Wish you a speedy recovery. Admire your resilience," Bhavin Turakhia, founder of Zeta, Radix.

Another startup founder, Akshat Shrivastava, said, "So sorry to hear about your dad. And, wish you a speedy recovery".

