Borrell claims Ukraine war could be decided in matter of months

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Spain's El Pais newspaper, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a stark warning, suggesting that the Ukraine conflict may reach a decisive point in the "coming months." Borrell emphasized the need for Western backers to bolster Ukraine's efforts by providing additional financial assistance and weaponry to prevent potential defeat.



When asked about the current state of the conflict, Borrell acknowledged that while Russia has not yet won the war, it has made significant preparations, and Ukraine appears to be losing ground, according to Western intelligence reports. The interview comes in the aftermath of Russia's announcement of the liberation of the key Donbass town of Avdeevka, with subsequent reports indicating further territorial gains.



Borrell stressed the urgency of taking swift action, stating, "We have to do more, and quickly."



He called on European Union member states to increase their support for Ukraine in the critical months ahead. The interview sheds light on the evolving dynamics of the conflict and the perceived need for a more robust response from Western nations to prevent potential setbacks for Ukraine.



The European Union foreign policy chief also expressed regret over the initial hesitations of the European Union in providing "massive and immediate aid" to Ukraine when the conflict began two years ago. Borrell suggested that had the European Union overcome these hesitations, Ukraine might have fared better in the ongoing struggle.



As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, Borrell's statements underscore the pressing need for decisive actions to support the country's defense efforts and navigate the complex geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.



