CNOOC unveils world's biggest mutated shale oil field

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking announcement, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has unveiled the remarkable discovery of the "Puzhong 26-6" oil field, situated in the southern Bohai Sea. This newly identified reservoir stands as a testament to the ongoing advancements in oil exploration technology and marks a significant milestone in China's energy landscape.



Located approximately 170 kilometers from Tianjin Municipality, the "Puzhong 26-6" oil field has astounded experts with its vast reserves of oil and gas. According to reports from the China Media Group, the proven reserves within this field are estimated to exceed 40 million cubic meters, with cumulative proven reserves surpassing an impressive 200 million cubic meters.



During the excavation process, engineers made an extraordinary discovery: a layer of oil and gas extending to a depth of 118 meters beneath the seabed. This finding underscores the immense potential of the "Puzhong 26-6" field and highlights the significance of continued exploration efforts in unlocking vital energy resources.



Anticipating significant production output, initial assessments project an average daily oil production exceeding 390 cubic meters (equivalent to 2,453 barrels), along with an average daily gas production surpassing 50,000 cubic meters. These figures represent a new benchmark in test production capacity for recently established wells within the field, demonstrating the remarkable productivity of this newfound resource.



The unveiling of the "Puzhong 26-6" oil field heralds a new era in China's energy sector, offering promising prospects for meeting domestic energy demands and furthering the nation's position as a key player in global energy markets. As efforts to harness the full potential of this vast resource continue, the implications of this discovery reverberate both regionally and internationally, shaping the future trajectory of energy exploration and production.

MENAFN26022024000045015682ID1107899347