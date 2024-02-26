Assange hearing proves ruling class is full of it

(MENAFN) In a scathing critique, Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has condemned the recent proceedings in the United Kingdom High Court regarding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.



Waters asserted that the court's decision to postpone judgment on Assange's last extradition appeal exposes the hypocrisy of the British ruling class, describing them as "full of s**t." The court adjourned after two days of oral arguments without providing a definitive ruling on Assange's extradition to the United States.



Assange, who has been held in London's Belmarsh Prison under near five years of solitary confinement, is in poor health. Despite the United Kingdom Home Office approving his transfer to American custody in 2022, Assange has persistently filed appeals, none of which have been successful. Waters expressed frustration at the prolonged legal proceedings, stating that such hearings should be swift, lasting no more than five minutes, with an immediate declaration of the prisoner's innocence.



According to Waters, the reluctance to swiftly dismiss the case indicates a lack of belief in the rule of law among senior judges, specifically mentioning Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson. He accused them of being servants of the ruling class, emphasizing that the transparency of their allegiance to powerful interests is becoming increasingly evident to the public. The legendary rocker criticized the judicial system, asserting that it prioritizes serving the elite over upholding the principles of justice.



In the United States, Assange faces severe charges under the Espionage Act, carrying a potential prison sentence of 175 years. These charges are linked to his publication of classified material obtained from whistleblowers, including Pentagon documents that exposed alleged United States war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Waters' outspoken criticism sheds light on the broader implications of Assange's case, questioning the integrity of the legal process and drawing attention to the perceived influence of powerful entities in shaping the course of justice. The ongoing saga surrounding Assange's extradition remains a contentious issue, stirring debates about freedom of the press, government transparency, and the rule of law.



