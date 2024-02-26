Amit Shah To Inaugurate 6-Storey Library In Gandhinagar On Tuesday

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Government Library on Tuesday in Gandhinagar.

This six-floor building will be one of the largest libraries in the state which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

The library has a collection of 65,000 books across various genres and languages, including Hindi, English, and Gujarati, catering to a broad audience of readers.

It can accommodate over 800 visitors at a time, with specific areas designated for women, men, children, and the elderly and accessible facilities for the visually impaired. An e-library section with WiFi and access to 4,000 online books enhances the digital reading experience.

A unique feature of the library is the 'Andhajan' section, offering Braille literature and audio content for the visually impaired. Additionally, a dedicated space supports students preparing for competitive exams, complete with monthly lectures from subject experts.

The library's vast collection includes literature, exam preparation materials, novels, biographies, and more, alongside 20 daily newspapers and 162 magazines.

The membership for the library has already seen 10,240 enrollees. A total deposit of Rs 40 and an annual fee of Rs 10 has to be made for becoming a member of the library.

Open from 8.00 a.m. to 12.00 a.m., the library provides extended reading hours, with particular timings for women. Members can borrow up to four books simultaneously, with a manual renewal system for convenience. The library's six floors are thoughtfully designed, housing the librarian's office, various departments, reading rooms, a conference hall, and even a canteen, alongside ample parking facilities.