Smart Process Application Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Smart Process Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global smart process application market size reached US$ 45.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 113.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2024-2032.

A Smart Process Application integrates traditional Business Process Management (BPM) functions with cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance and automate intricate business processes. Leveraging advanced algorithms and data analytics, it optimizes operations, enhances decision-making, automates routine tasks, and boosts process efficiency. Its adaptability empowers organizations to minimize costs, enhance accuracy, and foster innovation. Consequently, it finds widespread adoption across diverse sectors globally, including banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Smart Process Application Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid industrialization and increasing automation across numerous industry verticals, including education, transportation and logistics, and media and entertainment, represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, smart process applications are used for managing complex ecosystems and providing access to data through various channels. This, in confluence with the growing use of virtualization and exploratory data analysis by enterprises, is creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, the widespread adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) and the increasing use of personal devices in the workplace are catalyzing the demand for smart process applications for integrating in-office and remote employees. Furthermore, the advent of industry 4.0 and significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure are stimulating the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Offering:



Solutions



Enterprise Content Management



Business Process Management



Customer Experience Management



Business Intelligence and Analytics

Others

Services



Support and Maintenance Services



Professional Services Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small Sized Businesses

Medium Sized Businesses Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:



BFSI

Telecom & IT

Public Sector, Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Transportation and Logistics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Appian Corporation Inc.

Dell Technologies

IBM Corporation

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Thomas Bravo

Open Text Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. SAP SE.

