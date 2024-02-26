Network Security Market Size, Top Leaders, Growth Statistics, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Network Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global network security market size reached US$ 35.4 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 125.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during 2024-2032.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/network-security-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Network Security Industry:

Cybersecurity Threats:

The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, such as malware, ransomware, and phishing, are making organizations highly vulnerable to security breaches. This rising threat landscape compels businesses to bolster their network security measures. Cyberattacks can result in substantial financial losses due to data theft, business disruption, and recovery costs. Organizations recognize the need to invest in robust network security to mitigate these potential financial consequences and maintain credibility and trustworthiness. Network security solutions also ensure compliance with data protection regulations and avoid legal repercussions.

Remote Work Trends:

The widespread adoption of remote work is leading to an increasing number of employees accessing company networks from various locations. This expansion of the remote workforce is creating new challenges in securing network access. With employees working from home, coffee shops, or other remote locations, secure remote access to company networks is paramount. Organizations require robust solutions to ensure that remote connections are protected from potential threats. Remote work often involves the use of personal devices, such as laptops and smartphones, to access company resources. This trend introduces additional security concerns, as organizations must secure these devices while maintaining network integrity.

Digital Transformation:

Digital transformation often involves the adoption of cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and mobile technologies. This expansion of the digital landscape is creating a larger attack surface for cybercriminals, necessitating enhanced network security measures. Organizations are moving their data and applications to cloud platforms for scalability and flexibility. This migration requires robust cloud security solutions to protect data and applications hosted in the cloud. Digital transformation is accelerating the need for remote access to company resources, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Network Security Industry:



AT&T Inc.

Avast Software s.r.o.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

SonicWall

Trellix (Symphony Technology Group) Trend Micro Incorporated

Network Security Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:



Solutions



Firewalls



Antivirus/Antimalware



Network Access Control (NAC)



Data Loss Prevention



IDS/IPS



Secure Web Gateways



DDoS Mitigation



Unified Threat Management

Others

Services



Professional Services Managed Services

Solutions represented the largest segment as organizations prioritize investing in comprehensive network security solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and antivirus software.

By Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

Cloud-based accounted for the largest market share due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

By Organization Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

On the basis of organization size, the market has been bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

By Industry Vertical:



IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities Others

IT and telecommunication hold the biggest market share as these sectors handle vast amounts of sensitive data and are primary targets for cyberattacks.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the network security due to significant number of technology-driven enterprises, government regulations emphasizing cybersecurity, and a high level of awareness about the importance of network security.

Global Network Security Market Trends:

There is a rise in the demand for network security due to the increasing number of cyber threats, including ransomware attacks, phishing, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). Organizations are increasingly investing in network security to protect their digital assets. With the growing adoption of cloud services, there is a shift towards cloud-native security solutions that provide real-time protection for cloud workloads and applications.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve threat detection and response capabilities, enabling more proactive security measures.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163