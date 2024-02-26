Honor reveals Magic 6 Pro smartphone, featuring AI-optimized remote control for car

(MENAFN) On a recent Sunday, Honor, the Chinese technology company, made a global debut of its latest offering, the Magic 6 Pro smartphone, alongside a trial version featuring advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. This innovative feature allows users to remotely unlock and move their vehicles simply by directing their gaze at their smartphone screens. Although already accessible in China, Honor is actively working on integrating this functionality into its commercial offerings worldwide.



Following Huawei Technologies' divestment of Honor in November 2020, the brand now operates as a subsidiary under the Shenzhen Zhixin State Corporation. The introduction of cutting-edge features like AI-enabled car control comes at a strategic time, with technology and telecommunications companies seeking to generate buzz ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress, slated to kick off in Barcelona the following Monday. This move reflects the industry's collective efforts to leverage artificial intelligence as a means to drive growth and innovation.



In a bid to revitalize the smartphone market, manufacturers are increasingly turning to novel functionalities like AI-powered car control as a means to differentiate their products and attract consumers. However, amidst the excitement surrounding these advancements, there is growing recognition among experts of the potential legal and ethical implications associated with generative AI technologies.



According to data from the International Data Corporation, Apple and Honor emerged as key players in the Chinese smartphone market in 2023, with Apple securing a market share of 17.3 percent and Honor closely following with 17.1 percent. As the competition intensifies and consumer expectations evolve, technological innovation, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of the smartphone industry.

