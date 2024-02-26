Biden Meets With Speaker Johnson On Tuesday To Discuss Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with four congressional leaders on Tuesday to discuss, among other things, assistance to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, citing The Hill , Biden intends to emphasize "the urgency of passing the bipartisan national security supplemental and keeping the government open".

Attendees will include Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Biden has for weeks been pleading with Congress to pass additional funding to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, warning that a failure to do so would be a historic failure that could threaten global and domestic security.

Earlier this month, the Senate approved national security funding that included funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Indo-Pacific allies, but Johnson made it clear once again that the bill would not be voted on in the House because it lacks provisions to protect against migrants from Mexico. Earlier, Johnson considered unacceptable a proposal that contained these provisions.

As reported, the White House accused Johnson of putting "his domestic policy above the security of the American people.