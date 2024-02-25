Jordan, Oman Chambers Of Commerce Sign Trade, Investment Pact

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and Oman chambers of commerce signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration, support bilateral trade, and establish investment and trade partnerships between the Jordanian and Omani business communities.



The agreement, signed by Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faisal Bin Abdullah Al Rawas, aims to enhance economic collaboration within the applicable laws and regulations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The memorandum underscores the importance of direct communication between business sectors through the organisation of delegations, trade missions, participation in economic events in both countries and the exchange of official trade-related information.

Hajj Tawfiq emphasised that the memorandum signifies a“genuine and serious” commencement to augment trade exchange and establish investment partnerships between Jordan and Oman. He further highlighted that the JCC has plans to host a Jordanian-Omani Business Forum in 2024. The forum will spotlight specific priority sectors for both nations, notably pharmaceuticals, construction, information technology and tourism.

Jordan's exports to Oman reached approximately $75 million during the January-December period of 2023, while imports stood at $69 million.