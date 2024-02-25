Senate Majority Leader Urges For More Support To Kyiv Following Ukraine Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who recently traveled to Ukraine, underlined the need to provide the nation with more assistance and promised not to“abandon” America's European ally.

Schumer said this year is a "crucial moment in the history of the world," adding that a Ukrainian loss to Russia would also be "devastating in consequences for the U.S."

“This is a turning point, an inflection point as to the United States' ability to project itself - our strengths, our powers, our abilities - in the world," he said. "When we went there, we told the Ukrainian people: America will not abandon you."

The Senate leader detailed that Ukraine needed more artillery shells, more weapons to disrupt Russian supply networks, and more anti-aircraft weaponry.

"The Russians can stand further back, hit the Ukrainians, and the Ukrainians can't hit them back," he said, explaining the urgency.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with the group of American Senators in Lviv earlier this week. The parties spoke of the current battlefield situation and further support for Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senators Richard Blumenthal, Jack Reed, Michael Bennett, and Maggie Hasan.

On February 13, the U.S. Senate approved by 70 votes a bipartisan funding bill that provides aid to Ukraine, Israel, and other allied nations without taking into account measures to combat illegal migration. The bill is yet to be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by President. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers on vacation, leaving the Ukraine aid package without consideration.

The White House has been calling on the House of Representatives to immediately approve the provision of aid to Ukraine by passing the bill previously supported by Senate.

