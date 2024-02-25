Energy Revolution: Cryptocurrency's Game-Changing Influence Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Cryptocurrency, a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security, has taken the world by storm over the past decade.

Bitcoin, the first and most well-known cryptocurrency, has made headlines for its meteoric rise in value, but it has also drawn attention for its significant energy consumption.

In this article, we will explore how cryptocurrency is influencing the energy landscape and discuss the potential for an energy revolution in the digital currency space.

Understanding Cryptocurrency Mining What is cryptocurrency mining?

Cryptocurrency mining is the process by which new digital coins are created and transactions are verified and added to a blockchain, a decentralized ledger.

