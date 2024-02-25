Over 100 Afghan Migrants Detained By Turkish Coast Guard En Route To Greece

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Turkish Coast Guard recently announced the detention of 106 Afghan migrants by the coast guard in their attempt to reach Greece.

Turkish media reported on Sunday, 25th of February that these refugees were sent to the foreign nationals' return centre in Chanak Kale after being rescued and are currently held in detention.

43 children were also among the refugees aboard the boat carrying illegal migrants to Greece.

Turkish Coast Guard officials cite a lack of legal documents and illegal crossing as reasons for detaining these refugees.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Coast Guard command stated that they identified a group of migrants without official residency documents on three plastic boats on the shores of Ayvacık.

This comes as Greece remains the primary route for refugees' entry from Turkey into the European Union.

This comes amid the deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries including Pakistan, Iran and Turkey amid the dire humanitarian crisis in the country and harsh winter.

On the other hand, many Afghan refugees opt for Turkey as a gateway to European countries in pursuit of a better life, often braving perilous illegal routes to get there.

Upon reaching neighbouring countries, refugees encounter numerous challenges, including police harassment, deportation, incarceration, and exploitation.

Despite these obstacles, the allure of a brighter future prompts many to undertake the risky journey in hopes of finding refuge and opportunities in Europe.

