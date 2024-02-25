(MENAFN) Former United States Senate aide and current RT commentator, Tara Reade, has asserted that Russia places a greater emphasis on protecting family values and children compared to engaging in the culture wars prevalent in the West. Speaking with RT on Thursday, Reade argued that many in the West are misinformed about the reality of life in Russia and emphasized that the country prioritizes the values of its vast population over the interests of a small fraction.



Reade contended that the West has "weaponized culture wars" against conservatives in the United States, a strategy that Russia, observing from the outside, has chosen not to adopt.



Instead, she stated that Russia's focus on protecting family values and children is often misunderstood, with the country opting to prioritize the well-being of its population.



Contrary to repeated rumors in the West, Reade clarified that it is not illegal to be gay in Russia.



She explained that Russia's policy against "LGBT propaganda" is aimed at shielding minors from the promotion of alternative sexual orientations and other potentially undesirable influences, rather than imposing a blanket prohibition on non-traditional sexual practices.



Reade emphasized that the protection of family and children in Russia is influenced by the strong religious values of the population.



Addressing the West's preoccupation with LGBT issues, Reade suggested that it serves as a distraction from pressing domestic concerns. She argued that the obsessive focus on such matters is an attempt to divert attention "from the fact in the United States that the economy and infrastructure are falling apart." According to Reade, lifting up a small percentage of the population with these issues serves as a wedge to divide society and deflect attention from broader challenges.



