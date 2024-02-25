Syrskyi And Umerov Visit Command Posts In Combat Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited the forward command posts of military units in the combat zone.

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi posted this on Facebook.

"Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov , we visited the advanced command posts of military units in the combat zone. We listened to the commanders of the troop groups about the situation in the areas of responsibility. The situation is difficult in many areas and requires constant monitoring. The enemy regularly attacks the positions of our troops," noted Syrsky.

We carefully analyzed the situation and discussed steps for the future. In particular, they discussed the potential of maneuver and positional defense, and the reinforcement of certain areas.

"I emphasized the importance of coordination and proper operational interaction of all the Defense Forces, saving the lives of our servicemen and women," Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief and the Minister talked to brigade and battalion commanders about the situation on the ground. They analyzed problems that are not systemic in nature.

"I made immediate decisions to improve combat capability, resilience and command and control. Despite the difficult situation, our soldiers are bravely holding their lines and positions. The enemy is suffering irreparable losses. I would like to thank the commanders of brigades and units for their decisive actions and initiative," Syrskyi emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, 84 combat engagements took plac in the frontline over the past day.

Photo: CinC AF of Ukraine