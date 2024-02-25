Qatarenergy Honours 64 Long-Serving Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy honored 64 of its employees for their long service and career milestones of 30, 35, and 40 years of service.

The“My Legacy” recognition ceremony was held under the patronage of H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, who thanked the dedication and commitment of the recognised employees.

In his remarks at ceremony, Minister Al Kaabi noted QatarEnergy's 50th anniversary and the huge transformations from Qatar General Petroleum Corporation QGPC, into Qatar Petroleum, and then into QatarEnergy.

His Excellency said:“These transformations were not only in name but also in many of the activities that we are undertaking, making us a bigger and more ambitious organization. And today, we are reaping the fruits of this amazing growth because of all the hard work that you and our colleagues before you have put in, to keep the momentum on the road to further success.”

Minister Al Kaabi called on the honorees to continue passing the knowledge and the experience they have acquired to the younger employees and to make sure that the next generation of leaders are given the same opportunities, training, development, and mentorship that the honorees have received during their careers.

Minister Al Kaabi highlighted the utmost importance placed on safety as a critical corporate culture and a central part of QatarEnergy's DNA and said:“The safety culture we have created in the energy sector and the reliability that characterizes us today have all come with the hard work of all of you.”

Concluding his remarks, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, thanked the honorees and their families, whose support and sacrifices have enabled them to do the job and help ensure success.

The 64 employees honored by the“My Legacy” recognition ceremony included 9 employees who have completed 40 years of service at QatarEnergy.