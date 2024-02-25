Turkey receives 2.1M international tourists in January, showing modest surge

(MENAFN) In January, Turkey received approximately 2.1 million international tourists, reflecting a modest increase of 2.05 percent compared to the same period last year, according to official statistics unveiled on Friday. Istanbul, the nation's most populous city, emerged as the prime destination, hosting 1.2 million visitors throughout the month, as indicated by data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Notably, the northwestern province of Edirne, strategically located at the crossroads of Bulgaria and Greece, attracted 237,714 foreign tourists during January. Following closely behind was Antalya, renowned for its picturesque landscapes along the Turkish Riviera, which welcomed 178,306 international visitors.



Among the diverse array of nationalities visiting Turkey during this period, Russia secured the top spot, representing 11.3 percent of the total share, equivalent to 230,579 Russian tourists. Iran and Bulgaria trailed behind, contributing 10.4 percent (211,801 visitors) and 7.93 percent (162,414 visitors) of the foreign visitor demographics, respectively. These figures underscore Turkey's enduring appeal as a favored destination among a wide spectrum of international travelers.



Looking back at 2023, Turkey experienced a notable surge in tourism, hosting a total of 49.2 million foreign visitors, marking a substantial 10.4 percent increase from the previous year. This growth trajectory underscores Turkey's continued efforts to position itself as a premier global destination, offering a rich tapestry of cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse experiences for visitors from around the world.

