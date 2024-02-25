(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Do You Have It? 750,000 Costa Ricans Already Have a Biometric Passport ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a"State Policy" and Places Sustainability as a"Necessity" Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America

Updated: February 21, 2024 Do You Have It? 750,000 Costa Ricans Already Have a Biometric Passport

Requests continue to increase and delivery of the document ranges from 10 to 20 days after the appointment

Almost two years after the launch of the biometric passport, 750,000 Costa Rican citizens already have the document to enter and exit the country is the passport model that includes more security systems. Among others, there is the chip with biometric data and personal information; as well as holographic effects, micro text, security threads, raised patterns, laser images and other elements visible and not visible to the human eye passport also lasts longer than the previous ones. In total, its validity is 10 years.

Almost two years after the launch of the biometric passport, 750,000 Costa Rican citizens already have the document to enter and exit the country is the passport model that includes more security systems. Among others, there is the chip with biometric data and personal information; as well as holographic effects, micro text, security threads, raised patterns, laser images and other elements visible and not visible to the human eye passport also lasts longer than the previous ones. In total, its validity is 10 years.

“With this document, Costa Rica is also at the forefront in terms of security and international cooperation, due to the traceability of biometric passport information. This also allows for the agility of immigration procedures at air terminals, which results in a common benefit,” said the Minister of the Interior, Mario Zamora.

In recent years there has also been an increase in travel document requests January 2024, for example, 36,760 units were requested. This has implied adjustments in delivery times and the General Directorate of Migration had warned about an increase in delivery times ranging from 10 to 20 days.

Calling 1311 (cost per minute ¢390 colones) for appointments at the Costa Rica Post Office or at the central and regional Immigration offices.

Calling the BCR call center 800-2272482 for appointments at the Banco de Costa Rica offices

On the site for an appointment at the BCR.

Through the Migration website, , for appointments at the central and regional Immigration offices.

The cost of the ordinary passport remains at $75.

