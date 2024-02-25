Immunodiagnostics Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Immunodiagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

immunodiagnostic market

analysis . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global immunodiagnostics market size reached US$ 18.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 34.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.

Immunodiagnostics are tests utilized in the medical field to diagnose diseases by detecting specific biomarkers in a patient's sample, usually blood or tissue. These tests are characterized by their specificity and sensitivity to particular antigens or antibodies. The working mechanism involves the use of immunological reactions, such as antigen-antibody binding, which are then quantified and analyzed. Properties of these diagnostic tools include rapid response time, high accuracy, and the ability to be automated for large-scale screenings. Advantages include facilitating early disease detection, monitoring disease progression, and aiding in the selection of appropriate therapeutic strategies.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/immunodiagnostics-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, necessitating advanced diagnostic solutions. The healthcare industry's shift towards personalized medicine is also influencing demand, as immunodiagnostics play a crucial role in tailoring treatments. Concurrently, advancements in biotechnology are enabling the development of more sophisticated diagnostic platforms. Additionally, the aging population, which is more susceptible to diseases, is a critical factor increasing the utilization of these tests. The market is further supported by government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare measures. Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in diagnostic laboratories, continues to propel the market forward. Furthermore, the rise in health awareness and a focus on wellness contribute to the growing adoption of immunodiagnostics. The integration of IT in healthcare, leading to the emergence of telehealth and remote diagnostics, is also a significant trend bolstering the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Abbott Laboratories

Arkray Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, technology, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:



Reagents

Instruments Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:



Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Fluorescent Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Rapid Test Others

Breakup by Application:



Infectious Diseases

Oncology and Endocrinology

Hepatitis and Retrovirus

Bone and Mineral

Autoimmunity

Cardiac Biomarker Others

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163