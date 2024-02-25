Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Size, Growth, Share, Industry Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Report by Technology (Guided, Unguided), Range (Short, Medium, Long), Assembly Type (Projectile, Launcher), Application (Defense, Home Security, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global shoulder-fired weapons market size reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Shoulder-Fired Weapons Industry:

Technological Advancements and Innovation:

Innovations in guidance systems, propulsion methods, and warhead designs are making shoulder-fired weapons more accurate, reliable, and deadly. Additionally, the development of fire-and-forget missile systems, which do not require further guidance after launch, is enhancing the effectiveness of shoulder-fired weapons by allowing operators to relocate immediately, minimizing exposure to enemy fire. Moreover, advancements in materials science are leading to lighter yet more durable weapons, increasing their portability and ease of use. Enhanced targeting systems, incorporating thermal imaging and laser guidance, are also improving the accuracy and effectiveness of these weapons in various combat scenarios.

Growing Demand for Advanced Anti-Tank and Anti-Aircraft Systems:

The rising need for advanced anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems in shoulder-fired weapons, driven by the need to counter evolving threats from armored vehicles and low-flying aircraft, is propelling the market growth. Modern battlefields are witnessing an increase in the use of heavily armored vehicles and the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), necessitating more effective anti-tank and anti-aircraft solutions. Shoulder-fired anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) are favored for their mobility, ease of deployment, and capability to engage targets at varying distances. These systems provide ground forces with the necessary firepower to neutralize advanced armored threats and low-flying aircraft, enhancing their tactical flexibility and operational effectiveness. The ongoing innovations in these systems, aimed at improving their precision, range, and lethality, are driving their adoption across military forces.

Asymmetric Warfare and Insurgency Movements:

Asymmetric warfare, characterized by the engagement of non-state actors and irregular military tactics, is necessitating the demand for lightweight, easy-to-use, and effective portable weaponry. Shoulder-fired weapons, with their versatility and operational simplicity, offer a strategic advantage to irregular forces and military units alike in guerrilla warfare and urban combat scenarios. These weapons provide a cost-effective means for insurgent groups to challenge conventional military forces while also offering state actors the ability to equip special forces and infantry units with high-impact, mobile firepower. The adaptability of shoulder-fired weapons to diverse combat environments, coupled with their effectiveness in ambush and hit-and-run tactics, underscores their value in modern conflict scenarios, driving their increased procurement and deployment.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Shoulder-Fired Weapons Industry:



Airtronic Usa LLC

Barrett

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Nammo AS

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Roketsen Saab AB.

Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Report Segmentation:

By Technology:



Guided Unguided

Guided exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its enhanced accuracy and target tracking capabilities.

By Range:



Short

Medium Long



Medium accounts for the majority of the market share accredited to its versatility and adaptability in various combat scenarios, offering an effective balance between range and portability.

By Assembly Type:



Projectile Launcher

Projectile holds the biggest market share owing to their widespread use in a variety of weapons, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, due to their simplicity and effectiveness.

By Application:



Defense

Home Security Others

Defense represents the largest segment, as these arms are crucial for infantry, special forces, and anti-armor operations.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market attributed to its growing military spending, advanced defense technology development, and the existence of key manufacturers in the region.

Global Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Trends:

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in shoulder-fired weapons systems is improving targeting and operational efficiency, offering predictive analytics for enhanced decision-making and accuracy. AI enables these weapons to distinguish between targets, reduce collateral damage, and improve engagement success rates under varying combat conditions.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on network-centric warfare capabilities, where shoulder-fired weapons are integrated into a broader military communication and sensor network, is enhancing situational awareness and target acquisition capabilities. These advancements are expanding the operations of shoulder-fired weapons and offering advanced solutions to modern combat challenges.

