Liquorice Shellac Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Forecast & Report 2024-2032

According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled" Liquorice Shellac Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the liquorice shellac market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global liquorice shellac market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.55% during 2024-2032 .

Liquorice Shellac Market Overview:

Liquorice shellac is a natural resin obtained from the excretion of the lac beetle (Laccifer lacca) on licorice roots. This shellac is produced through a process where the lac resin is harvested, refined, and then dissolved in alcohol to create a liquid form. It is commonly used in the confectionery industry to provide a shiny glaze and protective coating for candies, chocolates, and other sweets. Liquorice shellac is valued for its ability to enhance the appearance of confections while serving as a natural, edible coating. It is a versatile food-grade ingredient that adds a glossy finish to various treats and is often chosen for its plant-based origin compared to synthetic alternatives.

Liquorice Shellac Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for natural and plant-based ingredients in the food industry. As consumers seek healthier and more sustainable options, liquorice shellac stands out as a natural resin derived from lac beetles and licorice roots, aligning with the trend toward cleaner labels and transparent ingredient sourcing. Moreover, the confectionery industry's continuous innovation and product differentiation strategies fuel the market. Liquorice shellac provides a glossy and protective coating for candies, chocolates, and confections, enhancing their visual appeal and shelf life. As manufacturers explore novel ways to attract consumers, the unique properties of liquorice shellac make it a valuable ingredient for creating visually appealing and high-quality confectionery products. Besides, the rising consumer interest in exotic and ethnic flavors further propels market growth.

Liquorice shellac, with its connection to licorice roots, adds a distinctive and culturally rooted element to confectionery products, appealing to consumers looking for diverse and authentic taste experiences. Furthermore, stringent regulations on food safety and additives play a role in driving the demand for natural coatings like liquorice shellac. With increasing awareness of synthetic additives and their potential health implications, the market for natural, plant-derived coatings has gained prominence. Additionally, the expanding global confectionery market, driven by growing disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences, contributes to the rise in liquorice shellac's popularity as a coating ingredient, bolstering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



M/S. D. Manoharlal Pvt

Mantrose UK Limited (RPM International Inc) Temuss Products Canada Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Hot Filtration Solvent Method

Application Insights:



Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

