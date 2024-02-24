Putin Must Stand Trial For Crimes Against Ukraine - Vice Mayor Of Hague

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin should stand trial in The Hague for his crimes against Ukraine

This conviction was expressed by Vice Mayor of The Hague Marielle Vavier in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Putin must be brought to The Hague and stand trial so that Ukrainians can achieve justice. The road to justice and accountability is long. It requires us to work together and support each other, as we did today, on this day of remembrance. Let's be honest: two years (of war) is a very long time, and it is difficult to maintain a positive attitude. But we need to hope for peace and stand in solidarity with Ukraine," Vavier said.

She added that Putin must be held accountable for his crimes against Ukraine and stand trial in The Hague, a city of peace and justice.

Vavier also reminded that more than 3,000 Ukrainian refugees have taken refuge in The Hague.

Zelensky on Putin's future: He will be in the dock in Theor killed by one of his accomplices

As Ukrinform reported, on March 17, 2023, the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs Mariia Lvova-Belova.

They are suspected of war crimes - illegal deportation and displacement of the population, including children, from the occupied territory of Ukraine since at least February 24, 2022.