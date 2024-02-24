Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 29,606: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 25 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,606, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 92 Palestinians and wounded 123 others, contributing to a cumulative death toll of 29,606, and 69,737 wounded, most of them women and children.

Hamas-run media office in Gaza said in a press statement that, 132 Palestinian journalists have been killed by the Israeli army since Oct 7.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated on Friday that, its crews evacuated 18 wounded individuals from Nasser Medical Hospital in the city of Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, as the hospital was out of service.– NNN-WAFA