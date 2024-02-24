MUST-DO ACTIVITIES AT THE HATTA FARMING FESTIVAL ANNOUNCED

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Discover nature-themed workshops, environmental sessions for kids, and delicious food from local vendors.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: An exciting lineup of events and activities is on offer at the first ever Hatta Farming Festival, happening until Tuesday 27 February at Hatta Hall. Initiated by the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, and hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and the Hatta

Traders Council, the festival offers something for visitors of all ages. Whether they are

seasoned farmers or those curious about where their food comes from, everyone is welcome to join in the farming fun.

From interactive agricultural experiences to local culinary flavours, here are seven reasons

not to miss this landmark celebration of rural life.

Learn sustainable practices in interactive workshops: Gardening enthusiasts can roll up

their sleeves and dive into the world of organic gardening. Experts will share tips on how to

grow fruit, vegetables, and herbs, in sessions happening throughout the festival. From

planting at the right time of year, to how to tend and nurture growing plants, participants will be taken step-by-step through the gardening process. The sessions are just some of the environmental workshops that are running free to the public. On 24 February between 4 –

8pm, guests can join a session on environmental sustainability which will highlight ways in

which we can all make changes to become greener in our day-to-day lives. Sessions on food safety will happen all day on 25 February between 10am – 8pm, in which guests can

discover how to ensure the way they handle, cook and consume food is safe, while practical

tips around recycling will be given in workshops which run throughout the day on 26

February.

Bring little ones for nature-themed workshops: The Hatta Farming Festival gives children

a brilliant first introduction into the world of agriculture with an array of activities to entertain and spark a curiosity into the natural world. Nature-themed colouring workshops running from 10am and 8pm on 27 February; daily appearances from lovable Dubai characters,Modesh and Danesh at 11am, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; and roaming music and dance performances will bring young guests hours of fun and entertainment.

Tuck in at six food pop-ups: No visit would be complete without sampling some of the

delicious bites from the festival's food vendors. Local favourites, Alberi Café and Hav Café

will serve fresh coffee and juices. Tasty snacks and beverages will also be available at Bayt

Oshaa ,Cappucci and Black Rose Café. Fritz UAE, the UAE's fries experts, will dish up

mouthwatering loaded fries served with a choice of creative toppings, along with gourmet

burgers, the crispiest fried chicken, and indulgent desserts.

Take a taste of Hatta home: Stalls selling farm fresh fare from the surrounding area will

give visitors the chance to sample and take home some locally grown food, while learning about and supporting small businesses. Local farmers and artisans will display a diverse

range of products such as honey, fruit preserves and fresh fruit and vegetables.

Witness animal encounters: Families can get first-hand insight into real farming life and

witness the excitement of an animal auction, in which popular breeds of goats from the Hatta area will be available. Guests can also witness farmers in action in a competition sponsored by Union Coop, in which three categories will crown local farms Win prizes with Union Coop: Visitors and farms alike are all in with the chance of winning

big with festival sponsor Union Coop. Over the five days, guests can join in fun competitions and raffles. Farms can enter themselves into three categories in a contest sponsored by Union Coop and compete for prizes between AED 5000 and AD 20000. Find out who will be crowned as 'Best Productive Farm', 'Best Productive Estate', and 'Best Halal' in the ceremony at 6:45pm on 27 February.

Tour Hatta Heritage Village with Dubai Culture: Visitors can journey back in time with a

visit to the restored Al Sharia, one of the oldest traditional villages in the UAE. A marvel of

traditional engineering, the ancient falaj irrigation system sits in the Palm Tree Farm, and

visitors can hear how the 587-metre underground tunnel has provided water to local

communities for hundreds of years. Tours will take place between 11am and 2pm on 23 to

25 February, and from 11 and 5pm on 26 to 27 February.

Union Coop is supporting Hatta Farming Festival following the signing of a memorandum of

understanding with the Hatta Traders Council which will bolster entrepreneurial ventures and foster commercial and investment endeavors in Hatta. The collaboration aims to enhance sustainable business practices and support local farmers, aligning with Union Coop's

commitment to corporate social responsibility, community service and national food security and includes a strategic plan to supply local farmers' products to Union Coop branches, ensuring a reliable and diverse range of agricultural goods.

Mana Ahmed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council, highlighted Hatta's

significance as a key agricultural hub in Dubai, emphasising the positive impact of the

agreement on local farmers and the region's agricultural sector. With over 200 farms and 230 livestock holdings, Hatta boasts fertile soil and ample water resources, positioning it as a vital contributor to the emirate's food security.

Commenting on the festival, His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai

Municipality said: "With a focus on helping farms attain self-sufficiency and financial

stability, the festival aims to enhance the region's agricultural ecosystem. This will be made possible by providing local farmers and farm owners with a range of services and facilities aimed at bolstering their productivity and sustainability. Through this, our primary goal is to support and enable them, strengthening their capacity to generate superior agricultural goods that support the food security system."

"Dubai Municipality is committed to empowering Hatta farmers with a range of services aimed at improving farm sustainability and production capabilities. The services provided include agricultural and veterinary support and guidance, as well as agricultural laboratory testing solutions. Additionally, the Municipality seeks to provide services that guarantee food safety and enable businesses to showcase agricultural products, including livestock raised on farms," Al Hajri added.

Hatta Farming Festival is taking place every day from 5:30pm to 10pm on Friday 23

February, and 10am to 10pm between Saturday 24 February and Tuesday 27 February at

Hatta Hall. For more information and a schedule of workshops and tours, please visit HERE.

