Greek Prime Minister Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic HE Kyriakos Mitsotakis left Doha on Saturday following a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Hamad International Airport by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic HE Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, and HE Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar Ioannis Ioannidis.