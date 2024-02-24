Tamil Nadu Congress MLA Vijayadharani Joins BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress leader and sitting MLA from Vilavankode assembly constituency, S. Vijayadharani, has quit the party and joined the BJP.

She joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, BJP national secretary Arvind Menon who is also the in-charge of the BJP for Tamil Nadu, co-in-charge of the party for state elections, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K.Annamalai in a tweet said,“Congress Party's Vilavankode Constituency Assembly Member Sister @VijayadharaniM was impressed by the serious leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Mr. @narendramodi and in Delhi, Hon'ble Union Minister of State Mr. @Murugan_MoS and @BJP4Tamilnadu State Election Officer Mr. @MenonArvindBJP, State Co-in-charge Mr. @ReddySudhakar21 has joined the BJP today. I welcome Sister @VijayadharaniM and inform her that her visit will further strengthen Tamilnadu BJP."

The sitting MLA resigning from the Congress and joining the BJP is a big blow to the fortunes of the Congress party in Tamil Nadu and a big boost for the BJP.

It may be noted that IANS had reported of Vijayadharani having discussions with the BJP national leadership in New Delhi. However, the Tamil Nadu Congress President, K.Selvaperunthagai told media persons on Friday that Vijayadharani being a lawyer was in New Delhi to appear for certain cases in Supreme Court.

He has also denied reports about her joining the BJP.