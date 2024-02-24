Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Trends 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global aircraft synthetic vision system market size reached US$ 478.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 672.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Industry:



Technological Advancements:

Innovations in sensor technology, computing power, and display technologies have enabled the development of more sophisticated and reliable SVS. These systems can now provide clearer, more accurate visualizations of terrain, obstacles, and runway environments under various weather conditions, significantly enhancing pilot performance and safety. The integration of technologies such as augmented reality (AR) into SVS further enhances the capabilities of these systems, making aircraft navigation safer and more efficient. This technological push not only improves the existing functionalities but also opens new applications and markets for SVS, thereby fueling its growth.

Regulatory Requirements:

Regulatory bodies worldwide are increasingly recognizing the safety benefits of synthetic vision systems and are mandating their adoption in certain aircraft categories. These regulatory mandates are a significant driver for the SVS market, as they ensure a baseline level of adoption, providing a steady demand for these systems. Regulations focusing on improving situational awareness for pilots, especially in poor visibility conditions, are prompting aircraft manufacturers and operators to invest in advanced navigation systems, such as SVS. Compliance with such regulations is not just about adhering to legal requirements, it's also about enhancing the overall safety and efficiency of air travel, making SVS an indispensable part of modern aviation.



Safety Enhancements:

The primary goal of synthetic vision systems is to substantially improve flight safety by reducing the risks associated with limited visibility and spatial disorientation. By providing pilots with a clear, continuous, real-time visual representation of their external environment, even in adverse weather conditions or at night, SVS significantly reduces the likelihood of accidents. This enhancement in safety is a powerful driver for the adoption of SVS across various aircraft segments, from commercial airliners to private jets and military aircraft. The ability of SVS to mitigate the risks associated with the most challenging phases of flight takeoff and landing further underscores its value in enhancing aviation safety.

The key Players Operating in the Industry :



Cobham plc

Garmin Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

Elbit Systems Ltd

Thales Group

Safran SA

Mercury Systems, Inc

HARRIS CORPORATION

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Aspen Avionics, Inc

Avidyne Corporation ENSCO, Inc

Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Trends:

The increasing complexity of global airspace, coupled with the growth in air traffic, underscores the need for advanced navigation systems that offer superior situational awareness. SVS systems fulfill this needs by providing pilots with an intuitive, comprehensive view of their surroundings, significantly improving their ability to make informed decisions quickly. This demand for enhanced situational awareness is not limited to just commercial aviation but extends to military, cargo, and private sectors, each seeking to leverage the benefits of SVS to ensure safer, more efficient operations. As aircraft operations continue to grow in complexity, the importance and demand for SVS are expected to rise correspondingly.

Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Report Segmentation:





Breakup by

Product Type:



Synthetic Vision



Longwave IR



Shortwave IR

Millimeter Wave RADAR

Enhanced Vision



IR



Millimeter Wave RADAR

Combined EVS Others

Enhanced vision (Millimeter Wave RADAR) represented the largest segment by product type as it provides pilots with superior visibility in poor weather conditions, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Breakup by Operation:



Manned Unmanned

Manned represented the largest segment by operation due to the extensive existing fleet of manned aircraft equipped with synthetic vision systems for improved navigation and safety.

Breakup by Display System:



Primary Flight Display

Navigation Display

Heads-up and Helmet Mounted Display Others

Primary flight display represented the largest segment by display system as it is crucial for providing pilots with essential flight information, including synthetic vision imagery, directly in their line of sight.

Breakup by Application:



Civil Aviation

Military Aviation General Aviation

Military aviation represented the largest segment by application due to the high demand for advanced navigation and safety features in military operations, where mission success and safety are paramount.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America was the largest market by region, driven by the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, technological advancements, and significant investments in military and commercial aviation sectors.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

