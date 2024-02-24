Vietnam Generic Drugs Market Trends| Size, Share, Industry Growth 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Vietnam Generic Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “. Vietnam generic drugs market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.94% during 2024-2032.

Government Support for Generic Drugs:

The generic drugs market in Vietnam is significantly supported by the government, which plays a crucial role in enhancing it through comprehensive policies and incentives. These initiatives are specifically designed to encourage the utilization of generic medications. The government's commitment is evident in its regulatory frameworks, which prioritize streamlined registration and approval processes for generic drugs, aiming to facilitate swift market entry. Moreover, manufacturers of generic drugs receive financial support in the form of tax benefits and funding for research and development (R&D). These measures are implemented to reduce healthcare costs for the population, enhancing accessibility and affordability of essential medicines. Simultaneously, such support encourages domestic pharmaceutical companies to increase their production of generic drugs.

Awareness and Acceptance Among the Population:

Over the past few years, there has been a discernible change in how the Vietnamese population views generic drugs. Education initiatives and public health campaigns have played a vital role in raising awareness regarding the quality, effectiveness, and cost-effectiveness of generic medications. Consequently, both patients and healthcare providers are increasingly inclined to opt for generic alternatives rather than brand-name counterparts. This increasing acceptance holds significant importance for the expansion of the market as it directly impacts the demand for generic drugs. The concerted efforts to debunk misconceptions and inform the public about the stringent testing and regulatory approval processes that generic drugs undergo have been pivotal in driving this shift.

Burgeoning Aging Population:

The healthcare sector in Vietnam is markedly influenced by demographic shifts, particularly the rapid aging of the population. This trend has substantial implications for the demand for generic drugs. With a growing elderly population, there is a concurrent increase in the occurrence of age-related health conditions, requiring continuous medication. Given the affordability of generic drugs compared to their branded counterparts, they emerge as a crucial choice for managing healthcare expenses within this demographic. Consequently, both the government and healthcare providers are prioritizing efforts to guarantee the availability and accessibility of generic medications, addressing the needs of this expanding segment of the population and thereby propelling the growth of the market.

By Therapy Area:



Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Genitourinary/Hormonal

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology Others

Based on the therapy area, the market has been categorized into central nervous system, cardiovascular, dermatology, genitourinary/hormonal, respiratory, rheumatology, diabetes, oncology, and others.

By Drug Delivery:



Oral

Injectables

Dermal/Topical Inhalers

By drug delivery, the market has been divided into oral, injectables, dermal/topical, and inhalers.

By Distribution Channel:



Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies.

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

On regional basis, the market has been categorized into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

The Vietnam generic drugs market is experiencing significant growth, driven by seven key factors, such as the increasing government support for generic drugs, through policies and incentives, is a major driver, aiming to make healthcare more affordable. Moreover, the growing awareness and acceptance among the Vietnamese population regarding the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of generic drugs contribute to the market expansion.

Additionally, Vietnam's rapidly aging population necessitates a higher demand for healthcare services and medications, including generic drugs, further boosting the market growth. Apart from this, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage in Vietnam enhances access to generic medications, which is stimulating the market growth.

