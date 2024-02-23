Ukraine Facility: PM Shmyhal Says Government Working To Receive First Tranche

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is working to receive the first tranche from the European Union under the new programme, Ukraine Facility.

The relevant statement was made by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Ukrainian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to international partners who are financially supporting Ukraine and helping the Ukrainian government to cover social programs and other priorities.

“Yesterday [February 22, 2024 – Ed.], Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed on the 3rd review of our EFF programme at the expert level. [...] We are now waiting for the decision of the Executive Board, which will allow Ukraine to receive almost $900 million from the Fund,” Shmyhal noted.

In his words, the Ukrainian government is also working to receive the first tranche from the European Union under the new programme, Ukraine Facility, as soon as this March.

“We hope to receive new assistance from Japan this year. We discussed this with Prime Minister [Fumio] Kishida during our delegation's visit to Tokyo. We are strengthening our economy. We are strengthening our financial stability for a strong Ukraine and our victory,” Shmyhal concluded.

A reminder that the European Parliament's relevant committees approved the Ukraine Facility , a multi-year financial assistance programme for Ukraine, totaling EUR 50 billion.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram