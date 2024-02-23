Italian PM May Visit Ukraine On Second Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that she may visit Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

She stated this in an interview with La Repubblic , Ukrinform reports.

"I convened a meeting of the G7 leaders via videoconference on the topic of Ukraine, because I think that the West should not show signs of fatigue from this point of view," Meloni said.

When asked if she would join Saturday's videoconference in Kyiv, Meloni replied: "We'll see."

Meloni earlier called for the further transfer of weapons to Ukraine.