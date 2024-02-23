Italian PM May Visit Ukraine On Second Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that she may visit Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
She stated this in an interview with La Repubblic , Ukrinform reports.
"I convened a meeting of the G7 leaders via videoconference on the topic of Ukraine, because I think that the West should not show signs of fatigue from this point of view," Meloni said.
When asked if she would join Saturday's videoconference in Kyiv, Meloni replied: "We'll see."
Meloni earlier called for the further transfer of weapons to Ukraine.
MENAFN23022024000193011044ID1107892758
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.