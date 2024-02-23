Almost 500 Tons Of Grain Destroyed In Donetsk Region Due To Shahed Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region, as a result of a night attack by Russian drones on an agricultural enterprise, 480 tons of grain seeds were destroyed, and equipment and buildings were damaged.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reported.

"Last night, the enemy struck the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the Kramatorsk district with Shaheda. A stream, warehouses, a workshop, a garage were destroyed, agricultural machinery was damaged, and 480 tons of grain seeds that the company had prepared for the sowing season were spoiled," the statement said.

The head of the RMA noted that this was the third time the company had been hit by shelling.

According to Filashkin, since the beginning of the war, 337 agricultural enterprises have been damaged in the region: crop, livestock, processing, bakery, and elevators.

According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage has already amounted to UAH 4.4 billion.

Losses include the destruction of household premises, damage or destruction of equipment, and the death of animals and poultry.

The hostilities resulted in the deaths of over 1.2 million poultry, 25.1 thousand pigs, 1,200 cows, 600 sheep, and 3,000 rabbits.

3.5 thousand pieces of machinery and equipment were damaged or destroyed.

Despite the daily risks associated with shelling and explosive contamination, despite the losses and damages incurred, the Donetsk region farmers do not give up and are preparing for the spring sowing season, the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.