Festival Of Aquatic Sports Continues As Record-Breaking World Aquatics Masters Championship Begins In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The record-breaking World Aquatics Masters Championships – Doha 2024 got underway today with an inspiring Opening Ceremony which showcased the inclusivity and accessibility of aquatic sports.

More than 2,500 athletes aged 25 and above from a record-breaking 85 different countries will compete in swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, water polo and diving at the Championships between 23 February and 3 March.

Following the successful hosting of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar earlier in February, the Masters Championships will continue to drive forward a sporting legacy, uniting the region through water and encouraging more people to participate and benefit from aquatics. Once again events will be held across Doha's world-class venues with Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Center and the Old Doha Port providing the perfect conditions for athletes to compete at their very best.

Doha 2024 Director General Khaleel Al Jaber attended the vibrant Ceremony alongside and World Aquatics Masters Technical Committee Chair Ms. Nadine Day as the nine days of competition began.

Speaking at the Ceremony, Doha 2024 Director General Khaleel Al Jaber said:“Aquatic sports can benefit everyone across the globe, no matter your age, your experience or your background. These World Aquatics Masters Championships will inspire people of all ages and leave a legacy in Qatar and in the Middle East that aquatics is for everyone.

“Your performances are shining examples of the joy that participating in sport can bring. Qatar believes strongly in the power of sport to promote social development and it is why we are so proud to host these Championships. We are delighted to welcome all the competitors to Doha.”

World Aquatics Masters Committee Chairperson Ms Day said:“We have thousands of athletes throughout the world sharing the same passion for aquatic sports coming together for this World Masters Championships. Aquatics is a life-saving skill that one can enjoy through their lifetime. All the competitors will inspire people to stay active through water sports. They will show that age has no limits."