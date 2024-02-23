Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Snowfall In THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Due to fresh westerly disturbances, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely to be expected over the Western Himalayan Region during the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its bulleting on Friday Read: Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh for rain; Jammu and Kashmir on orange alert today, says IMD | Full weather forecast hereAccording to the weather forecasting agency, light rainfall or snowfall is likely to be expected at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on 26 Feb. Similar weather conditions have been predicted for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th February 2024 Read: 'Hamara 'pehla' snowfall in Pahalgam', Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snow-covered Kashmir with family | See here“Today also we are expecting heavy rainfall, mainly from Arunachal Pradesh, snowfall from Sikkim and thunderstorm activity likely in Northeast. A fresh western disturbance is coming, it will mainly affect the Western Himalayan region. There will be thunderstorm activity and also hailstorm likely in Central India,” IMD Scientist Soma Sen told ANI on Friday Read: Winter Games 2024: Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg set to kick-start 4th edition of Khelo India; Details hereShe also added that the impact of the western disturbance is likely to remain limited to the Himalayan region and no major weather change in the plain areas in the next 4-5 days weather forecast for 23-26 Feb-In its bulletin, the IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, and lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and light/moderate rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected on 23 February and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over the region on 24 and 25 February Read: Russian skier dead, several missing after avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg-Parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall on 23 February.-Influenced by cyclonic circulation over south Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and the anti-cyclone situation in the Bay of Bengal, isolated light to moderate rainfall is very likely over West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand during 23rd- 27th February 2024.-In Chattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, many isolated places are likely to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on 26 and 27 February.-There are also chances of hailstorm activity at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on 26th February 2024.

