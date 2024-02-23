Poacher to Malaikottai Vaaliban-8 OTT releases to watch this weekend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This weekend, watch the following OTT releases: From Alia Bhatt's series Poacher to Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, here are eight new shows and flicks to watch right now.

Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban was out on January 25. The film is about an indisputable warrior who crosses time and bounds to challenge every opponent in an alternate realm.



Richie Mehta's Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Ankith Madhav who risk their lives to find India's biggest elephant ivory poachers.

The Saw X film, directed by Kevin Greutert, stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Steven Brand. Saw X has been called one of the greatest Saw movies till now.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, a Netflix live-action series, is popular. If you watched the first series as a child and again as an adult, you might like this new one.

Apartment 404, features BLACKPINK's Jennie, also features Yoo Jae-suk, Yang Se-chan, Cha Tae-hyun, Lee Jung-ha, and Oh Na-ra.

Formula 1 drivers, management, and owners live fast on and off the track. This docuseries provides viewers intimate access to one of the world's biggest racing championships.



Mea Harper, a criminal defence attorney, represents acclaimed artist Zyair Malloy, who is suspected of murdering his fiancée in the Netflix original film.



This season begins with 3 new episodes. Omega and Crosshair are imprisoned at Mount Tantiss by the Imperials, and her brothers Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo are frantic to rescue her with Clone Force 99.