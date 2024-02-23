Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited Announces The Return Of Thehealthsite Summit On 24Th February 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited is thrilled to announce the return of TheHealthSite Summit, scheduled to take place on February 24th, 2024. This year's summit will delve into the theme of '#AyushmanIndia: Accessible Health Care for All', aiming to mobilize stakeholders towards constructing a resilient and inclusive healthcare ecosystem in India.



With a mission to bridge the gap between policymakers, healthcare stakeholders, and patients, the summit endeavors to foster a deep understanding of available healthcare resources and cost-effective interventions. It also seeks to position India as a global leader in both modern and traditional healthcare practices.



The forthcoming virtual summit stands as a pivotal forum for advancing dialogue and fostering progress, spotlighting three strategic discussion sessions. These sessions will delve into vital facets of India's healthcare terrain, encompassing the integration of Artificial Intelligence, fortification of healthcare infrastructure, and precise addressing of women's healthcare needs. Committed to cultivating dialogue and actionable solutions, TheHealthSite Health Summit 2024 strives to galvanize stakeholders towards the common objective of constructing a resilient and inclusive healthcare ecosystem. Through substantive conversations and tangible outcomes, the summit epitomizes the potency of collaborative engagement in shaping India's healthcare trajectory towards heightened efficiency and equity.



The summit's keynote session will feature Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), as the Chief Guest, He will delve into pivotal topics such as the contributions of HIV/AIDS, the role of PHFI as a think tank, and the imperative for disability-inclusive development in healthcare.



Dr R V Asokan, National President, Indian Medical Association, as a Guest of Honour will share his valuable insights in how to make healthcare accessible to all.



Additionally, the summit will spotlight distinguished healthcare professionals, including Dr. Rajiv Goswami, Dr. Shafiq Ahmed, Dr. Tapaswani Pradhan, Dr Sunil Kohli and Dr Rahul Chandok who will share insights on AI in healthcare, the importance of health infrastructure, and women's health.



Highlighting the core focus of the upcoming Health Summit, IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited spokesperson highlighted, "Through TheHealthSite Summit 2024, our aim is resolute: to catalyze a profound shift in India's healthcare paradigm. Through dynamic dialogues and strategic partnerships, we advance towards the realization of #AyushmanIndia's vital goals. Each partnership formed and idea exchanged strengthens our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy of progress and prosperity in public health. Proudly advocating for accessible healthcare, we present TheHealthSite Summit 2024 as a platform for unity, empowering individuals and communities to access exemplary healthcare services."



TheHealthSite Health Summit 2024 promises to spark meaningful conversations and collaborative actions towards realizing #AyushmanIndia's healthcare vision.



About TheHealthSite: TheHealthSite is a one-stop destination for the update, guides, and opinion pieces on fitness, beauty, diet, yoga, weight training, sexual health, pregnancy, and parenting. The portfolio includes a range of versatile content that combines the best of age-old traditions with the cutting-edge healthcare of today. More than 200 doctors and experts from the health and wellness fields contribute regularly to the website.



About IndiaDotcom Digital Pvt Ltd: IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly Zee Digital) is one of Indiaâ€TMs leading media technology companies with strong presence in the news, information and entertainment genres. It is India's second largest Digital Entity touching more than 350 million monthly users and owns 30 plus digital properties including India, Zee news, Zee Business, WION news, Bollywoodlife and more.

