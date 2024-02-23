ITF Women’S Open: Ankita Raina Leads Indian Contingent In Main Draw At Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 23 (IANS) Seasoned singles player Ankita Raina will lead the Indian contingent of nine players in the main draw of the second edition of the ITF Women's Open W35 Gurugram from February 26 to March 3. Hosted by The Tennis Project the prestigious event promises to be a thrilling affair with some of the best players having signed up for the US $25,000 prize money event.

The tournament has attracted players from 16 countries including hosts India. As many as nine Indians including five direct entries have earned a spot in the main draw consisting of 32 players.

The Indian contingent comprises Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Srivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, and Zeel Desai. The event's main draw will feature renowned players, with six-time ITF title winner, Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia, set to be the top attraction. The qualifying draw, which comprises 48 players, will enable a greater number of Indian talents to showcase their skills and earn a spot in the main draw. With only eight of them getting through to the main draw, the competition is expected to be intense. The first round of qualifying begins on Sunday.

Founder of The Tennis Project, former Davis Cupper and former captain of the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup, Vishal Uppal, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament. "The Federal Bank ITF Women's Open W35 Gurugram celebrates the power and empowerment of women in sports. It's inspiring to see these talented athletes showcase their skills on the court, and we're proud to provide a platform for them to shine. I thank Federal Bank for their continued support and also the other sponsors for their valuable contribution in making this event a success."

Adding to the fervour and celebration of women's tennis, a Pro-Am event will act as a curtain raiser where professional players will team up with corporate amateurs for an exciting display of tennis camaraderie, providing a special experience for both players and spectators alike. Prize money totalling US $25,000 will be available for the participants, with the winner walking away with a cheque worth US $3935 and 35 valuable WTA points. The runner-up will not only secure a prize of US $2107 but also earn 23 WTA points, setting the stage for a fiercely contested final.