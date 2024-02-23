Tragic Honor Killing Unfolds In Kolai Palas: Two Lives Lost In Alleged Affair Dispute

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a devastating incident in the remote region of Kolai Palas Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), two lives, including that of a woman, were brutally taken in what authorities are describing as an honor killing, according to the filed FIR.

Upon receiving information about the murders, a police team swiftly reached Dabia Chapargai Bar Paro, a secluded area in Kolai Police jurisdiction. There, the lifeless bodies of a woman and a man were discovered in a pool of blood, as detailed in the FIR filed by SHO Javed Khan.

The deceased, identified as Ubaidullah from Ghato Sharakot, reportedly had an illicit relationship with the slain woman. The initial findings suggest that the woman's father, Injeel, and her brother, Muhammad Islam, resorted to fatal gunfire, leading to the tragic demise of both individuals.

Also Read: Unveiling the Dark Side of Social Media: Exploiting Tragedy for Views

SHO Javed Khan stated that the police secured the bodies and transported them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Palas, where post-mortem examinations were conducted. The FIR officially categorizes the incident as an honor killing.

While the accused managed to flee the scene, the police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

This unfortunate event follows a previous incident on November 27, where a girl was killed in Kolai Palas after her picture surfaced on social media . Additionally, a few days before that, a planned attack on another girl in the same district was thwarted as she sought police protection, ultimately saving her life.

The region has witnessed similar tragedies in the past, notably in 2012 when nine people, including four women, lost their lives in Palas during a wedding celebration that went viral.