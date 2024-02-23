11 New Holy Qur'an Learning Centres Open

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Religious Call and Guidance, opened 11 new holy Qur'an learning centres at different parts of the country during December 2023 and January 2024.

The new centres are being provided across the country to meet the growing number of students of different age groups.

The new centres incude Muhammad Al Hasawi centre in the Bani Hajer area, Alia Al-Suwaidi centre, Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hassan centre in the Umm Salal Ali area, Abu Al Darda centre in the Rawdat Qadeem area, Othman bin Affan centre in the Nuaija East area, Hudhayfah Bin Al Yaman centre in the southern Khalifa City area, Amr Bin Al Aas centre in the Al Thameed area, Nafi' Al Madani centre in the Umm Al Seneem area, Muawiyah centre Bin Abi Sufyan in the Abu Dhalouf area, Barwa City centre in the Abu Hamour area, and Hisham Bin Ammar centre in the northern Muaither area.

All of these centres operate under the complete and direct supervision of the Department of the Holy Qur'an and its Sciences in the Department of Religious Call and Guidance.

Director of the Department of Religious Call and Guidance Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber opened the Alia Al Suwaidi centre in the Rawdat Al Hamama area, which is one of the eleven new centres that were opened.

The opening was also attended by Assistant Director of the Department of Religious Call and Guidance Jassim Abdullah Al-Ali and Head of the Department of the Holy Qur'an and its Sciences Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

Al Jaber said that the Ministry provides the opportunity for donors to finance the operation of holy Qur'an learning centre to serve the community.

He said that there are a number of new centres that have been supported and funded by donors, and are being prepared to be opened during the coming period, including: Al-Rahma Mosque centre Ain Khalid, and the Sheikha Fatima bint Ahmed Al Thani Mosque in the Umm Salal Ali.

Jassim Abdullah Al Ali said that the Ministry has completed the preparation of the Ibn Al Jazari centre in the Al Sakhama area, and it will be opened soon.

He noted that the Department of Religious Call and Guidance, through the combined efforts of its various departments, to ensure that its Qur'an centres become educational incubators.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al Thani said that over 16,000 students are enrolled in 138 holy Qur'an learning centres operating across the country.

He said that Taahed programme attracted more than 1,400 students, through the Ministry of Education's platform in the (Microsoft Teams) programme.