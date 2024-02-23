4 Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Apartment Building In Spain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid, Spain: At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured after a large blaze ripped through an apartment building in the Spanish city of Valencia.

Emergency services said that the blaze engulfed a 14-storey block in the Campanar neighborhood last night and spread to an adjoining building.

At least 14 people, including six firefighters and a young child, have been injured. Nineteen people are missing.

More than 20 fire crews tackled the blaze, which was made worse by high winds. By early Friday the block was a giant fire-blackened shell. People were urged to stay away from the area.