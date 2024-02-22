Qatar Airways Resumes Services To Lisbon

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha

:

Qatar Airways is reintroducing flights between Doha and Lisbon some four years after the route was suspended due to the Covid pandemic.

The year-round, four-times-weekly service commences on 6 June and will be operated using Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Flights will operate in both directions on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with a mix of morning and evening departures.

The airline will fly to more than 170 destinations this summer, including 50 in Europe.

Qatar Airways chief commercial officer Thierry Antinori said: "As we continue to expand in the European market, we celebrate the resumption of our flights to the beautiful city of Lisbon.

"Qatar Airways passengers can now enjoy very efficient ways to travel between Qatar and Portugal, as well as connect between Portugal and Asia, Africa, Middle East and the Indian subcontinent."

-B