Timing Of King's Visit To Washington Appropriate, Important - US Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra)-- US Ambassador in Amman, Yael Lempert, said that the timing of His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Washington was very suitable and that his meeting with President Joe Biden was very essential.In an interview with Jordan Television on Thursday, she added that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the best course of action. It was noted that President Biden was the most frequent guest of His Majesty the King, who also met with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and numerous Democratic and Republican members of the US Congress.She said that His Majesty and President Biden talked about the most recent events in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and the area as a whole.Lempert noted that the two leaders had reaffirmed their commitment to cooperating in order to put an end to the current crisis, find a long-term solution, and work toward achieving a thorough and durable peace within the framework of the two-state solution.They reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating and boosting the amount of humanitarian supplies going to the Gaza Strip and went into great detail about how it will get there.President Biden emphasized the need of maintaining the Al-Aqsa Mosque's historical status quo and said that Jordan has always had a significant historical role on the Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem.Speaking on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic relations' establishment, the US ambassador noted that the two nations are allies and partners bound by a deep friendship after 75 years of strategic partnership, which bears witness to their shared goals of pursuing regional peace and prosperity.She reviewed the areas in which the two friendly nations collaborated together in a number of fields as they inked numerous agreements, such as the 2022 memorandum of understanding, which is the longest-term agreement the two have ever signed with this amount of aid, spanning seven years and containing ten billion dollars in US aid. It focuses on assisting the Jordanian government and regional organizations and shows how committed the US is to Jordan's success.The accord additionally advances the growth of the private sector, fosters and expands economic prospects for women and youth, bolsters Jordan's financial stability, and supports the health, education, and tourism industries. This reaffirms what President Biden emphasized to His Majesty the King on his visit to Washington: that America's support for Jordan is unwavering and solid, and that the two nations have a strong and lasting partnership.The US ambassador said that the foundation of the two nations' partnership is supporting Jordan's development and economic growth, including the creation of job opportunities and the improvement of Jordan's economic circumstances. This pertains to the relationships that have grown over time to enhance economic growth and develop economic relations.She noted that the two nations signed the first free trade agreement between the United States and an Arab nation in 2000. She also noted that since then, trade relations have developed remarkablely, with Jordanian exports to the US reaching a record 24 years after trading began. Following the agreement's signature, Jordan's export volume climbed by 20 percent, with the US ranking as its third-largest trading partner.