Egyptian LNG Recognized At EGYPES Awards, Wins First Place In 'Operator Of The Future' Category

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian LNG (ELNG) – a joint venture between the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Shell Egypt, PETRONAS and Total – has been recognized at the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) Awards, underscoring Shell's commitment to sustainability and innovation in the energy sector.

ELNG was awarded first place in the 'Operator of the Future' category, in recognition of its remarkable strides in digital transformation. ELNG's initiatives focused on enhancing active monitoring of field operators to minimize equipment failure and leakage, exemplify its commitment to operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

The EGYPES Awards, comprising nine curated categories, serve as a platform to showcase innovative solutions addressing the myriad challenges confronting the energy industry, and spotlight initiatives that contribute to energy security and facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable and lower-carbon future.

Appraised by a distinguished panel of global experts in decarbonization, technology, sustainability, and climate change, the EGYPES Awards were presented at an exclusive ceremony held as part of EGYPES' Sustainability in Energy and Equality in Energy Conference.

Commenting on the accolades, Dalia Elgabry, Vice President & Country Chair of Shell Egypt, expressed her gratitude, stating,“We are immensely proud of Egyptian LNG for their outstanding achievements. This award is a testament to our joint ventures' relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, and reaffirms Shell's steadfast commitment to pioneering breakthrough sustainable solutions across the energy landscape and driving positive impact in the communities we serve.”

Hany Esmat, CEO of PETRONAS Egypt, commended the award, stating,“We are grateful for the success achieved by the Egyptian LNG team and proud of the company's accomplishment. We emphasize that striking a balance between meeting energy demands and advancing decarbonization is a critical challenge that requires strategic and forward-thinking initiatives. At PETRONAS, we prioritize sustainability and innovation in our operations as we navigate this challenge.

