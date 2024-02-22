BJP Core Committee Meeting In Jaipur Discusses Roadmap For LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) A core committee meeting was held at the Rajasthan BJP office here on Thursday under the chairmanship of the party's state unit chief C.P. Joshi, in which the roadmap for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was discussed, sources said.

A detailed discussion was held on the implementation of the 'historic' decisions like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and the Yamuna Water Agreement.

Along with brainstorming on the preparations for the upcoming general elections, the strategy to make the lotus bloom in all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was discussed, sources said.

After the meeting, state BJP chief Joshi said that an action plan for the upcoming programmes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections has been prepared. Discussions were also held on how everyone can participate in the campaigns like the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' and 'Shakti Vandan Abhiyan', which have been launched by the party.

“The party has already started to hold cluster meetings. Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Bikaner, where he held a meeting with eye on the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

"Also, an intellectuals' conference of three Lok Sabha constituencies was organised in Jaipur. Amit Shah's visit provided guidance to the workers and infused new energy into them. In the coming time, other national leaders of the BJP will visit the state and hold several meetings," Joshi said.

In response to a question on other party leaders joining the BJP, he said,“Historic work has been done in the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. Impressed by these works, people are coming from other parties and joining the BJP without any conditions. No assurance is being given to anyone from our side. Impressed by the policies and working style of the BJP, people are continuously coming into the party, and the BJP family is growing.”

Even an ordinary worker in the BJP can apply for any post as per his wish, he added.

Those who attended the meeting included Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, State Co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, among others.