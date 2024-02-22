2024 Volkswagen Touareg Arrives In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE- Volkswagen Middle East ushers in the arrival of

the upgraded third generation of the Touareg to the region, a vehicle that embodies

the perfect mix of sporty allure, elegance, and everyday practicality. Now available

in dealerships across the region, the upgraded Touareg sets a benchmark in the

premium SUV category, offering an exceptional blend of high-class features and

practical design.

From its confident exterior to its luxurious interior, the new Touareg is a testament to

Volkswagen's commitment to design excellence. On the inside, multicolor ambient

lighting allows for personalization with 30 different colors, transforming the cabin to

match the driver's mood. With 18-way adjustment, seat ventilation, and massage

functions, the Touareg's Comfort seats are designed to provide unrivaled comfort

and support.

The Innovision Cockpit features a seamless curved glass surface that combines a

12” Digital Cockpit with a 15” Infotainment System. This user-centric console is

operated by touch, gesture, or voice control, delivering an unparalleled interactive

experience. It is complemented by the premium DYNAUDIO sound system and App-

Connect, which seamlessly integrates smartphone functionality for a more

connected driving experience.

On the exterior, the Touareg's light signature sets a new standard for nighttime

driving aesthetics. The luminous light strip above the radiator grille, the brand logo

projection upon entry, and the red-illuminated logo at the rear create an

unforgettable impression. For agility and comfort, the optional all-wheel steering and

air suspension systems adjust to enhance maneuverability and ride quality, adapting

to both urban and off-road environments.

Visibility and safety at night leap forward with the Touareg's HD LED matrix

headlights. Each headlight harnesses over 19,000 controllable LEDs to project

precise markings onto the road, enhancing the driver's ability to navigate challenging

conditions and improve the functionality of Dynamic Light Assist.

Available for the first time in the region, the 2024 Touareg features Intersection

Assist. This cutting-edge technology serves as an extra set of eyes for the driver,

utilizing advanced radar sensors to monitor potential hazards at blind junctions and

exits. When approaching a challenging intersection, the system provides alerts if

another vehicle is detected crossing the vehicle's path. Intersection Assist is vigilant

up to speeds of 30 km/h, ensuring that drivers are warned in time to react.

Moreover, in critical situations, the system is designed to initiate emergency braking

at speeds of up to 10 km/h, adding a crucial layer of safety.

Matthias Ziegler, Managing Director, Volkswagen Middle East, said:“The 2024

Volkswagen Touareg is more than just a premium SUV; it is a sanctuary of

sophistication and a powerhouse of innovation, ready to take on the demands of the

modern motorist. Made for visionaries, the new Touareg features intuitive

advancements in the Innovision Cockpit and sharper exterior stylings while

maintaining its classic identity. This model is a testament to our dedication to

delivering practical luxury and seamless connectivity to our customers.”

The 2024 Touareg represents a pinnacle in Volkswagen's SUV lineup, blending

elegant design with innovative technology and robust performance.

About Volkswagen Middle East:

Volkswagen Middle East is the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand representation across 8

countries in the region. Across the Middle East Volkswagen's product lineup includes the Tiguan,Golf GTI & R, T-Roc and Touareg as well as the regions best-selling Volkswagen, the 7 seater SUV, the Teramont. Volkswagen Passenger Cars is present in more than 140 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at 29 locations in twelve countries. In 2023, Volkswagen globally delivered around 4.9 million vehicles. Around 170,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.