World Bank Holds Workshop For Energy Efficiency Market Assessment In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Today, a workshop on Energy Efficiency Market Assessment Early Findings for the development of the National Renovation Program in the Buildings Sector was held with the participation of the representatives of the Government of Azerbaijan, energy suppliers and utilities, public sector building owners, international financial institutions, and donors, Azernews reports.

The workshop was organized under the Energy Efficiency and Climate Technical Assistance implemented by the World Bank and financed by the European Union (EU) within the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) program.

Note that buildings in Azerbaijan account for approximately 55% of energy consumption, this is significantly more than compared to the 35% global average. The country has been implementing various initiatives and programs to enhance energy efficiency in the buildings sector, but there is a need for a programmatic and extensive approach to reach results on the ground.



Feedback on the key findings of the Draft National Renovation Program Roadmap for the renovation of private (residential and commercial) and public buildings in Azerbaijan, preliminary results of the market assessment of the EE potential in public buildings, and results of the capacity needs assessment for the implementation of the National Renovation Program were discussed at the event.

AZTAF is a technical assistance program for the Azerbaijan Republic aiming to provide advisory and analytical support and capacity building to the Government of Azerbaijan in line with the Azerbaijan 2030 National Priorities.