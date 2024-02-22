World Bank Holds Workshop For Energy Efficiency Market Assessment In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, a workshop on Energy Efficiency Market Assessment Early
Findings for the development of the National Renovation Program in
the Buildings Sector was held with the participation of the
representatives of the Government of Azerbaijan, energy suppliers
and utilities, public sector building owners, international
financial institutions, and donors, Azernews reports.
The workshop was organized under the Energy Efficiency and
Climate Technical Assistance implemented by the World Bank and
financed by the European Union (EU) within the Azerbaijan Rapid
Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) program.
Note that buildings in Azerbaijan account for approximately 55%
of energy consumption, this is significantly more than compared to
the 35% global average. The country has been implementing various
initiatives and programs to enhance energy efficiency in the
buildings sector, but there is a need for a programmatic and
extensive approach to reach results on the ground.
Feedback on the key findings of the Draft National Renovation
Program Roadmap for the renovation of private (residential and
commercial) and public buildings in Azerbaijan, preliminary results
of the market assessment of the EE potential in public buildings,
and results of the capacity needs assessment for the implementation
of the National Renovation Program were discussed at the event.
AZTAF is a technical assistance program for the Azerbaijan
Republic aiming to provide advisory and analytical support and
capacity building to the Government of Azerbaijan in line with the
Azerbaijan 2030 National Priorities.
