Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Business Opportunities 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Hot Melt Adhesive Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global hot melt adhesive market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.

Hot melt adhesives are composed of thermoplastic polymers, typically found in solid form. They retain their solidity under normal temperatures but transition into a liquid state when heated beyond their softening threshold. Upon cooling, they solidify, establishing a robust bond. These adhesives are crafted by blending thermoplastics with additives like waxes, fillers, resins, plasticizers, and antioxidants. Application methods vary, including extrusion, melt blowing, screen printing, spiral spraying, and slot die coating. Notably, they exhibit rapid bonding capabilities across a spectrum of materials, encompassing ceramics, glass, metal, paper, plastics, rubber, and wood, surpassing alternative adhesive options. Consequently, hot melt adhesives find extensive utilization across diverse industries worldwide, notably in automotive, construction, electronics, packaging, and textiles.

Hot Melt Adhesive Market Trends and Drivers:

The global hot melt adhesive market experiences significant momentum driven by various factors. One key driver is its increasing adoption in the textile sector to establish robust bonds in moisture-resistant textiles treated with hydrophobic polymers. Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for hot melt adhesives in the packaging industry for tasks such as assembling, sealing, and labeling corrugated boxes and paperboard cartons is another pivotal factor fueling market expansion. Moreover, the shift towards sustainable and cost-effective corrugated packaging in the food and beverage sector is further bolstering market growth. Additionally, the automotive industry's rising reliance on hot melt adhesives for applications like trunk lining, emblem attachment, seat assembly, and air filter attachments is significantly contributing to market expansion. Other contributing factors include the increasing demand for fully-assembled and laminated furniture, the development of advanced product variants, and rapid infrastructural development, all of which collectively contribute to a promising m

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Resin Type:



Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Mettalocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Amorphous Polyalphaolefins (APAO)

Polyolefins

Polyamides

Polyurethane (PU) Others

Breakup by Application:



Packaging

Automotive

Printing and Publishing

Furnitures and Woodwork

Textiles

Electronics

Construction Others

Breakup by Product Form:



Pellets

Blocks

Glue Sticks Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



3M Company, Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow & Adams Ltd., Dow Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jowat SE, Paramelt B.V. Sika AG and Wacker Chemie AG.

