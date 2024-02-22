Bayanat Joins World Geospatial Industry Council As A Member And Managing Director, Hasan Al Hosani Recognized As Newest Patron Board Member

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company and
leading provider of Al-powered geospatial solutions, proudly shares that it has
become a member of the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC), alongside
industry giants such as Oracle, Esri, and others. This membership signifies a pivotal
move in Bayanat's journey, solidifying its commitment to driving advancements
within the global geospatial landscape.
Bayanat's Managing Director, Hasan Al Hosani has been appointed as a Patron
Board Member of WGIC. The Patron Board is chaired by Jack Dangermond of ESRI,
and Hasan's appointment as the newest Patron Member is a testament to his
leadership and Bayanat's elevated status within the global geospatial community.
Joining an elite network of industry giants, Bayanat now stands at the forefront of
shaping the future of AI-powered geospatial technologies. The council's patron
members, including Bentley, ESRI, Fugro, Hexagon, Oracle, Tomtom, and Maxar
further enrich Bayanat's collaborative ecosystem.
Hasan Al Hosani, Bayanat's Managing Director, stated: "I am truly honored to
join the World Geospatial Industry Council as a Patron Board Member. This
opportunity allows Bayanat to contribute to the industry's collective vision and
growth. Together, with WGIC, we aim to chart a course towards groundbreaking
geospatial innovations."
In addition to Hasan Al Hosani's appointment, Dr. Prashanth Marpu, Bayanat's VP of
Research and Development, will serve as a WGIC Board Member, providing strategic
oversight to WGIC's operations. Hasan's prestigious Patron Membership status and
Dr. Marpu's inclusion in WGIC underscores Bayanat's commitment to influencing the
direction and impact of geospatial technologies on a global scale.
As a member of WGIC, Bayanat gains access to a wealth of industry insights,
collaborative endeavors, and a premier platform to shape the trajectory of
geospatial technologies. The company is poised to leverage its expertise in AI and
data analytics to fuel innovation; delivering exceptional value to clients and the
wider geospatial community.
MENAFN22022024005446012082ID1107886205
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.