Bayanat Joins World Geospatial Industry Council As A Member And Managing Director, Hasan Al Hosani Recognized As Newest Patron Board Member

leading provider of Al-powered geospatial solutions, proudly shares that it has

become a member of the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC), alongside

industry giants such as Oracle, Esri, and others. This membership signifies a pivotal

move in Bayanat's journey, solidifying its commitment to driving advancements

within the global geospatial landscape.

Bayanat's Managing Director, Hasan Al Hosani has been appointed as a Patron

Board Member of WGIC. The Patron Board is chaired by Jack Dangermond of ESRI,

and Hasan's appointment as the newest Patron Member is a testament to his

leadership and Bayanat's elevated status within the global geospatial community.

Joining an elite network of industry giants, Bayanat now stands at the forefront of

shaping the future of AI-powered geospatial technologies. The council's patron

members, including Bentley, ESRI, Fugro, Hexagon, Oracle, Tomtom, and Maxar

further enrich Bayanat's collaborative ecosystem.

Hasan Al Hosani, Bayanat's Managing Director, stated: "I am truly honored to

join the World Geospatial Industry Council as a Patron Board Member. This

opportunity allows Bayanat to contribute to the industry's collective vision and

growth. Together, with WGIC, we aim to chart a course towards groundbreaking

geospatial innovations."

In addition to Hasan Al Hosani's appointment, Dr. Prashanth Marpu, Bayanat's VP of

Research and Development, will serve as a WGIC Board Member, providing strategic

oversight to WGIC's operations. Hasan's prestigious Patron Membership status and

Dr. Marpu's inclusion in WGIC underscores Bayanat's commitment to influencing the

direction and impact of geospatial technologies on a global scale.

As a member of WGIC, Bayanat gains access to a wealth of industry insights,

collaborative endeavors, and a premier platform to shape the trajectory of

geospatial technologies. The company is poised to leverage its expertise in AI and

data analytics to fuel innovation; delivering exceptional value to clients and the

wider geospatial community.

